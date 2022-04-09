Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton boss Frank Lampard has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Lampard’s men are increasingly looking in trouble in the Premier League and suffered a damaging loss at Burnley in midweek to deepen drop worries.

Everton will be looking for home comforts today against a Manchester United outfit still hoping to finish in the top four.

The Red Devils have won on their last two visits to Goodison Park, while Everton’s last win came in the 2018/19 season.

Lampard has Jordan Pickford in goal today, while Seamus Coleman and Vitaily Mykolenko are the full-backs. In central defence, Everton have Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane.

Further up the pitch Everton have Allan in midfield, while Fabian Delph also starts. Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi and Richarlison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Lampard has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Dele Alli and Andre Gomes.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Pickford, Coleman (c), Keane, Godfrey, Mylokenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Gray, Doucoure, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, Alli