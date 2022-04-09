Fixture: Southampton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Chelsea have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton outfit at St Mary’s this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s men sit in third in the Premier League standings and the German tactician will want to see his side get back to winning ways following their midweek Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

They face an out of form Southampton side without a win in their last five games, with last weekend’s draw at Leeds United ending a run of four straight defeats.

Edouard Mendy is in goal for Chelsea on the south coast today, while at the back Tuchel picks Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

At wing-back, Tuchel goes with Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount, while N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are in midfield. Kai Havertz supports Timo Werner.

Tuchel has options on the bench to change things around, including Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea Team vs Southampton

Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Pulisic, Ziyech