Tottenham Hotspur full-back Matt Doherty has been spotted walking out of Villa Park with a brace on his right knee.

The Republic of Ireland international defender lasted 21 minutes of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa before being replaced by Sergio Reguilon; he initially tried to run off the injury.

Tottenham ran riot in the Villa Park clash, running out 4-0 winners to give their top four hopes a real boost.

The jury is out on when Doherty will be able to feature for Spurs again as the defender was spotted leaving Villa Park with a brace on his right knee.

He has shone in recent weeks under Antonio Conte and earned praise from the Tottenham boss.

Spurs will be hoping that Doherty’s injury is not serious and he is able to return to the pitch soon.

The right-back has made 15 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, along with turning out in the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Europa Conference League.

Tottenham do have cover for Doherty, but Conte will not want his side to accumulate injuries as the end of the season approaches.