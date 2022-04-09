Tottenham Hotspur hat-trick hero Heung-Min Son has admitted Spurs were aware that Manchester United and Arsenal had lost when they took to the pitch against Aston Villa.

Manchester United produced a poor performance to lose at Everton in the Premier League’s lunchtime fixture, while Arsenal then suffered a shock home defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Tottenham, who are battling both sides to finish fourth, took Aston Villa apart to run out 4-0 winners and boost their hopes of Champions League football next season.

Son scored a hat-trick in the game and he revealed that Spurs were aware that their rivals had dropped points.

“We knew about the other results of Arsenal and Manchester United – when we did the warm-up the fans were celebrating so we knew but we don’t want to focus on that result”, Son told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“They are playing their game and we’re playing ours so we don’t want to focus on other teams because it’s different.

“We’re in different situations, we have to focus our performances and be calm, cool and we did that today.”

The Spurs attacker is delighted to have picked up all three points and feels the first goal, along with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ performance, was vital.

“I’m so happy to get three points, it was a hard afternoon. The first goal was important, early goal to change the game.

“Without Hugo [Lloris] we were probably 3-1 down in the first half, Hugo saved us today and it was a big performance from our captain when we needed him and he turned up saving every ball.

“He was unbelievable”, Son added.

Spurs are next in action against Brighton at home, before they then head to play Brentford, as their hunt for a top four spot continues.