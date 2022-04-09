Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick believes that Everton’s fragile confidence was clear at Goodison Park, but bemoaned the fact his side could not take advantage.

Everton suffered a damaging defeat away at Burnley in midweek and Manchester United were tipped to inflict more pain on the Toffees on Saturday lunchtime.

Manchester United started the game well, but could not make their dominance count and Everton took the lead against the run of play through Anthony Gordon in the 27th minute.

The Red Devils slipped to defeat and Rangnick thinks that Everton were there for the taking due to their low confidence and leaky defence.

“With all respect to Everton – because they have a good team – but if you don’t score against a team who conceded three goals against Burnley, you cannot expect to get anything out of it”, Rangnick was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“The first 25 minutes we were in full control of the game. We didn’t even in those 25 minutes take enough advantage out of that dominating period.

“You could literally feel that Everton were crumbling after that result against Burnley.

“They were quite logically not full of confidence but we didn’t take advantage of that.”

Everton have moved on to 28 points in the Premier League, a four-point buffer over Burnley, who play on Sunday, while Manchester United sit seventh, six points behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur.