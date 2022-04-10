Newcastle United legend Warren Barton has admitted he would advise Sean Longstaff to move if he was the midfielder’s agent, but on a personal note he does not wish to see the back of him.

Longstaff has made 19 appearances this season for the Magpies in the Premier League, but only eleven of those have been starts.

Towards the beginning of the season he was a regular starter under Steve Bruce, but with Eddie Howe at the helm he has found opportunities limited, playing the full 90 minutes only three times.

Barton revealed that if he was in the position of being the midfielder’s agent he would suggest a move in the summer to him.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Barton said: “If you’re asking me if I was his agent and maybe for his career, it might be better for him to move and to kickstart his career.

“Probably two-and-a-half years ago, people were talking about him being one of the best players in his position and very similar to Michael Carrick.

“He’s not Michael Carrick by a long way, but he’s in that mould.

“He’s tall, he’s elegant, he can play, he’s got a good personality.”

The Magpies legend though admires the player and personally he would have him remain at the club, even with his injury worries.

“He’s a player I do like, but his injuries have been a bit of a concern”, Barton added.

“But I wouldn’t shut the door on him yet.”

Longstaff’s contract with the club ends this summer and with the upcoming window expected to be a busy period for the Magpies, it remains to be seen if Howe offers a new deal to the midfielder.