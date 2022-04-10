Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to play host to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League this afternoon.

Guardiola’s side remain in charge of the destiny of the Premier League title despite Liverpool’s recent good run and are favourites to take a firmer grip of the race by winning today.

The Citizens have not lost a league game at home against Liverpool since 2015, while they have won eight of their last nine league games at the Etihad Stadium.

Both sides have kept 18 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, but Manchester City are without key defender Ruben Dias, who is injured, today.

Ederson is in goal for Manchester City, while in defence Guardiola selects Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as full-backs, with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in the centre.

Further up the pitch the champions have Rodrigo and Kevin De Bruyne, while Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling all play.

Guardiola has a wealth of options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (c), Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia