Fixture: Brentford vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with London rivals Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Having seen both Manchester United and Arsenal drop points on Saturday, David Moyes will be keen for his men to take full advantage at the Brentford Community Stadium in the race for a top four finish.

The Hammers were in Europa League action on Thursday night against Lyon and it remains to be seen how quickly they will have recovered from their efforts.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Brentford score a 2-1 win at the London Stadium, thanks to an injury time goal.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for West Ham this afternoon, while in defence Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell as a back four.

In midfield, the Hammers have Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed, including Said Benrahma and Issa Diop.

West Ham United Team vs Brentford

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Diop, Kral, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko