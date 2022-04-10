Tottenham Hotspur have a scout at Torino’s Serie A clash with AC Milan this evening to watch a potential transfer target, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Spurs are expected to back Antonio Conte in the summer transfer window as he seeks to further reshape his squad in north London.

Conte tried to sign a full-back in the January transfer window and is again expected to look to that area in the summer.

And a Tottenham scout is currently in Italy to watch Torino defender Stephane Singo in action as the Premier League side run the rule over him.

Singo is just 21 years old and has featured regularly for Torino in Serie A this season.

He has caught Tottenham’s eye and the Premier League side are taking a close look at his qualities.

Singo will only have a year left on his contract at Torino in the summer and that may add to his attraction for Tottenham.

The defender, an Ivory Coast international, has made a total of 61 appearances in Serie A for Torino since making his bow for the club.