Diogo Jota has insisted Liverpool will keep believing in the Premier League title race after a 2-2 draw away at Manchester City.

Heading into the league encounter at the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool knew they needed a win to overtake Manchester City at the top of the table and have their destiny in their own hands.

It ended 2-2 though after a thrilling afternoon, Jota scoring Liverpool’s first goal, and Manchester City retain a one-point advantage at the summit.

Manchester City have their title destiny in their own hands, but Jota feels Liverpool must keep believing that they can overtake the Citizens and win the title.

The Portuguese is of the view Liverpool could have done better in the game, but hailed their fighting spirit that they showed.

“Very intense game. They are very good and playing at home”, Jota told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“We tried to do our best but we felt at the end we could have done a little better. They had their chances and we had our too. We were fighting until the end.

“We tried to condition their game the way they wanted but they are obviously very good at what they do so it’s not easy.

“You know sooner or later you can steal one or two balls and it’s a football game so you need to take advantage of your chances.

“We were losing so we needed to change a little bit and it’s nice to have a break to go again [at half-time]. We had a very good beginning.

“It’s a draw in the end and now we need to believe from here until the end.

“That’s why you play football for these types of games that are very important and very decisive. We wanted to win this game but it was not possible so we have to keep believing.”

Liverpool and Manchester City are due to go head to head again next weekend when they take on each other at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final clash and the game could potentially have a psychological impact on the title race.