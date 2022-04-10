Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood is of the opinion that having finishers like Heung-Min Son in a team is in itself enough to get results even if the performance is bad.

Son has been in imperious form recently, in what has been one of the best seasons of his career, notching six goals in the last three games.

Against Aston Villa on Saturday evening, Son produced a hat-trick with three clinical finishes, latching on to chances provided by his team-mates, scoring two with the left leg and one with the right.

Sherwood thinks the understanding between Harry Kane and Son is almost telepathic and adding Dejan Kulusevski to the mix is the cherry on top.

Sherwood complimented Kulusevski for his assist for Son’s third goal and added that with a ruthless finisher like the South Korean in attack, it sometimes does not matter if the team play well or not.

Speaking on Premier League TV post-match, Sherwood said: “It’s almost telepathic [the understanding between Kane and Son].

“And then this boy has joined in as well, Kulusevski, he’s getting in support, he’s always got a good touch, seems to pick the right pass at the right time.

“You know, he’s held on to it, he’s always looking up, he decides to cut back.

“Harry makes a run, he’s there, sorry I am going to give it to your mate Son and there’s the hat-trick.

“Brilliant play there from Kulusevski, takes his time, never hurried plays at his own pace, he gives you the ball when he’s finished with it and gave Sonny one on the plate for his hat-trick.

“When you have got clinical finishers like Son in your side you don’t have to play well to win football matches.”

Son has already matched the tally of his best-ever goalscoring season, 17, and with the top four race firmly on, the South Korean star will be eager to break his record while helping Spurs achieve Champions League football.