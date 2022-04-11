Paris Saint-Germain have the lead over Manchester United in the race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Serie A giants Lazio, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Red Devils have plans to bolster their midfield in the summer and Lazio man Milinkovic-Savic is one name they have been linked with for some time.

Milinkovic-Savic is also on the transfer radar of French giants PSG, who along with Manchester United are eyeing a summer swoop for the player.

However, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Les Parisiens have overtaken the Mancunians in the race to land Milinkovic-Savic’s signature in the forthcoming window.

PSG are claimed to be ready to table as much as €70m for the Lazio man in the summer and are currently in line to beat Manchester United to acquiring his services.

Lazio president Claudio Lolito is aware of the strong interest in Milinkovic-Savic from big clubs across Europe and is tipped to raise the asking price on the player as much as he can.

At present, PSG and Manchester United are the two clubs battling it out for the Lazio man and the French are holding the advantage in the chase.

West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips are the other high-profile midfielders currently on Manchester United’s transfer wish list.