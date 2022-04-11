Simon Jordan has warned Manchester United that managerial candidate Erik ten Hag will suffer the same problems at Old Trafford that interim boss Ralf Rangnick is currently facing unless the whole management structure at the club is improved.

The Red Devils’ ambitions to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season suffered another blow as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to relegation candidates Everton at the weekend.

Manchester United are struggling to find their form under interim boss Rangnick, while the club’s hierarchy are on the hunt for a permanent manager to take over in the summer, with Ajax coach Ten Hag having emerged as the favourite.

However, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan has warned that unless Manchester United provide a better framework for Ten Hag to work in, he is going to suffer the same issues Rangnick is currently dealing with at Old Trafford.

“It is as much to do with the players and has much to do with the management structure behind the manager”, Jordan said on talkSPORT while discussing Manchester United’s struggles under Rangnick.

“Erik ten Hag will walk into this club, unless he is given a better framework to work in, he is going to suffer as well.

“He is going to have the same problems as well.”

Jordan stressed that the likes of technical director Darren Fletcher, chief Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are not good enough to lead Manchester United back to the level they aspire to be.

“If the whole framework of Manchester United is not root and branched, with due respect to these guys Fletcher, Murtough, Richard Arnold right, they are not the best in class for that football club to get them to even have a whiff of Manchester City and Liverpool.”

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will indeed become Manchester United’s next boss ahead of next season, while it has been claimed that Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are trying to hijack the Red Devils’ move for the Dutchman.