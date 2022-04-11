Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has admitted that Newcastle United loan star Elliot Anderson answered the challenge he put in front of him by scoring against Tranmere Rovers at the weekend.

Highly-rated Anderson scored the only goal of the match as the Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw in a clash between two teams chasing promotion from League Two.

Barton was impressed with what he saw from the 19-year-old and admits he challenged Anderson to add more going forward, something the Newcastle talent did at Tranmere.

The Gas boss was impressed with Anderson’s strike which, he felt, was owing to his balance and football ability.

“I challenged him in the press when I said he needed to add in that final bit with goals and he’s come up with a really good goal today”, Barton said at a press conference.

“I thought it was a superb first touch to find lots of space in the box and I think that was due to his balance and football ability.

“He’s still got a lot to do but then finishes with his weaker foot, if he has one, and the keeper for them has absolutely no chance of getting it.”

Barton felt that his team were buzzing following that equalising goal but admits that Tranmere did a decent job to man their 18-yard box, not conceding the second goal.

“At that point, you’re like ok here we go. You can feel it on the lads.

“You can feel it on them because we had a lot of ball, they were tiring and getting deeper.

“Credit to them, they defended their goal manfully and defended their 18-yard box.”

Anderson, who joined the League Two promotion rivals in January, has made seven goal contributions in 16 league matches thus far.