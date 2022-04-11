Ray Parlour has insisted that if Tottenham Hotspur fail to win a trophy under a proven winner like Antonio Conte, then they are never going to win anything.

The north London giants are currently riding a four-game winning streak in the Premier League, on the back of which they have climbed to fourth in the standings.

Spurs boss Conte is trying to lead his side to a top four finish in the league, while he has long-term ambitions to build a strong foundation for the club in addition to ending their lengthy trophy drought.

Former top flight star Parlour believes that if Spurs fail to get their hands on silverware while a proven-winner like Conte is in charge, they are never going to win anything.

Parlour added that Conte always get the best out of his players and has now have transformed Spurs into a team that are capable of performing well and getting results week in week out.

“If they [Spurs] do not win anything under Conte, then they are never going to win anything because you know you have got a manager that is a proven winner”, Parlour told talkSPORT.

“Wherever he has gone, he gets the best out of players.

“Now there was a spell where he was a little bit frustrated, where they did not go and sign some players and he let a few players go.

“But suddenly he has got a team really now doing what they had to do, go out and perform every week, you know your job, go and do it and they are doing it.”

Spurs will return to Premier League action at the weekend when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.