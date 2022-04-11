Rangers have offered highly-rated youngster Alex Lowry a new contract in an effort to keep him at Ibrox, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 18-year-old midfielder is exciting Rangers with his potential, but the Gers are at risk of losing his services, with other sides alive to Lowry.

Rangers want to make sure that Lowry continues at Ibrox and pushes forward with his development next season under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Scottish giants have now put a lucrative new contract in front of the Glasgow-born midfielder in a bid to make sure he stays put and see off clubs keen to snap him up.

Rangers will hope the proposal is enough to convince Lowry to put pen to paper.

Lowry has been shown a first team pathway by Rangers and played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership in December.

Since his league outing, Lowry has been on the bench for league games against Ross County, Celtic, Motherwell and St Johnstone.

The midfielder has also been involved in all Rangers’ Scottish Cup games so far this season.