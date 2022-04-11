Torino president Urbano Cairo wants to create an auction for in-demand centre-back Gleison Bremer, who is a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Bremer is regarded as one of the top centre-backs in Serie A at present, having consistently impressed on the pitch for his side Torino.

The defender put pen-to-paper on a new two-year-deal at Torino in February, but is expected to leave them in the forthcoming window, amidst growing interest in his services.

Serie A champions Inter are keen on Bremer, along with rival top flight clubs Juventus and AC Milan, while Premier League giants Tottenham have him on their transfer radar.

It has been claimed that the Nerazzurri are leading the chase for Bremer’s signature and have already thrashed out personal terms on a contract with his entourage.

However, according to Turin based daily La Stampa, Torino president Cairo is keen to create an auction for the 25-year-old’s services, which could result in his asking price being pushed up.

Torino are claimed to be seeking a fee in the €25m to €30m for Bremer, who has been on the books at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino since the summer of 2018.

In addition to Bremer, RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is another centre-back currently in Spurs’ sights as they kickstart preparations for the summer transfer window.