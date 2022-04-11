Former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing has admitted that out of the Reds’ remaining Premier League fixtures, the meeting with Tottenham Hotspur makes him nervous.

Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw at Manchester City on Sunday that leaves them sitting one point behind the Citizens with seven league games left to go.

The pressure is on Liverpool to pick up the maximum number of points possible and fans are already looking closely at their remaining fixtures.

A number of tests await, not least at Anfield, where Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are all scheduled to visit.

Former Liverpool midfielder Spearing insists he is not concerned about any game the Reds still have to play, apart from the meeting with Tottenham, who he thinks have hugely improved in recent weeks under Antonio Conte.

“I’d back us all day long at home against the likes of United and Everton”, Spearing said after the Etihad Stadium draw on LFC TV.

“The Tottenham one, over the last couple of weeks we’ve started to see a little different side of Tottenham.

“Conte is finally starting to get his message across to the players. They are starting to play exactly how he wants them to play.

“When he first came in he was putting things across and they just didn’t seem to be able to handle it, but now he has been there for a couple of months they have turned the corner.

“For me that is one that I am a little bit nervy about, but the rest of them I’d back us all day.”

Spurs were in superb form on Saturday when they thrashed Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa 4-0 at Villa Park and Conte’s men are now in a good position to secure fourth place in the Premier League.