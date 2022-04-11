Tottenham Hotspur football managing director Fabio Paratici is likely to be heavily in the market for loan deals with an option to buy in the summer transfer window, with £70m already needing to be found to keep two players, according to football.london.

Paratici wheeled and dealed for Tottenham during last summer’s transfer window, while he was again a busy man in January as he landed Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski for boss Antonio Conte.

Spurs are expected to be busy once again in the transfer market this summer as they prepare for what they hope will be a season with Champions League football on the agenda.

It is unclear what the transfer budget for Conte to spend will be, but Paratici is tipped to be heavily focused on loan deals with an option to buy.

Paratici landed Cristian Romero on loan with an option to buy last summer and the Argentine has been a big success in north London.

Pierluigi Gollini also arrived at Tottenham on loan with an option to buy, but Spurs are set to not take up the option to keep hold of the goalkeeper.

With Spurs expected to sign Romero and Kulusevski on permanent deals in the summer, around £70m will need to be paid out simply to keep the current squad intact.

And loan captures are likely to be a favoured way for Paratici to strengthen the squad for little initial cost, with Conte demanding further reinforcements.