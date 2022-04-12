Benfica coach Nelson Verissimo has insisted his side still believe that they can turn the tie around against Liverpool in their upcoming Champions League clash, although it is going to be a difficult task.

The Portuguese giants fell to a 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie against Liverpool at the Estadio da Luz last week.

Benfica are gearing up to take on the Reds in the return leg at Anfield midweek, although the home side are heavy favourites to progress into the semi-finals.

However, Benfica coach Verissimo has insisted that his side still believe they can turn their fortunes around against Liverpool and stressed his side getting the first goal on Wednesday could change the complexion of the tie.

But Verissimo admitted that staging a comeback against a team like Liverpool is a tough ask, given that they are one of the best sides in the world right now.

“We know that we are down by two goals [against Liverpool], but we believe that things can change”, Verissimo told a press conference.

“By scoring the first goal against Liverpool, the course of the game could change.

“Despite losing the first leg, having analysed the game, we understand that we have to believe in ourselves, even though we know that we are going to face a tough challenge as we are going to take on one of the best teams in the world.”

Liverpool are also set to take on Manchester City at the weekend in an FA Cup semi-final clash and it remains to be seen whether Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will decide to rest some of his regular starters against Benfica.