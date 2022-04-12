Michael Ball is of the view that Fabian Delph adds a winning mentality to the Everton squad in addition to having the knowhow to grind out results in crunch games under tough circumstances.

The midfielder has missed chunks of the current campaign owing to injury issues, but returned to the first team fold last week.

Delph started for Everton in their 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester United at the weekend and earned plaudits for his assured performance in the middle of the park, especially following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ex-Everton star Ball is of the view that a seasoned veteran like Delph brings a wealth of experience to the Toffees in addition to the quality he adds to their midfield.

Ball explained that Delph has the knowhow to get through games while going through a tough season, as was the case when he played for Aston Villa, but stressed he also adds a winning mentality to Everton, having won trophies with Manchester City.

“He’s got that experience, he was at Aston Villa when they were struggling so he’s got the knowhow of getting through games”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“But he’s also won things with Manchester City, so he’s got that winning mentality.

“It’s the best of both worlds where he can express to his team-mates around him, but also take that extra touch to calm things around him.

“When he hasn’t been there we’ve probably panicked and given the ball away far too quickly, so that extra touch has helped us keep possession at times.

“That’s what happens and that’s the ability he’s got at the football club, and to see the level he’s got after being out far too long injured.”

Everton fans will be hoping Delph will remain fit and be available for selection in the remaining games of the season, having struggled with injuries to key players throughout this term.