Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott insists that he is focused on continuing to scoring goals for loan club MK Dons between now and the end of the season.

Parrott was on target yet again as MK Dons came from behind to draw 1-1 against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend and continue their League One promotion push.

The strike was Parrott’s eighth goal of the season, which comes along with another six assists for his team-mates.

The 20-year-old is now focusing on continuing to find the back of the net ahead of returning to Tottenham in the summer.

“I just want to score goals and that’s what I want to keep doing between now and the end of the season”, Parrott told MK Dons’ official site.

MK Dons are currently placed second in the League One table and are on course to secure automatic promotion at the end of the season.

The Tottenham-contracted player insists that his team want to take one game at a time and win every game between now and the end of the season.

“We want to take things game by game.

“But we want to win every game between now and the end of the season so that’s what we will be focusing on.”

Parrott is in the middle of his third successive loan spell away from Tottenham and it remains to be seen what plans Spurs will have for him in the summer.