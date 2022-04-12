John Aldridge has expressed his strong belief that something is up with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool that has resulted in his drop in form and stressed only boss Jurgen Klopp and the forward can sort it out.

The Egyptian has been one of Liverpool’s most potent weapons up front this season but he has been struggling to give his best on the pitch in recent outings.

Salah has only scored one goal in his last five Premier League starts, while his long-term future at the club remains under the scanner as contract negotiations over a new deal have dragged on.

Liverpool legend Aldridge has acknowledged that Salah is currently far from his best and feels something is up with him at the Merseyside giants that has resulted in his struggles on the pitch.

Aldridge stressed that Salah and Klopp need to sort out what is bothering the forward as soon as possible as Liverpool need him to be at his best in the business end of the season, as he has proved to be the difference maker in big games time and time again.

“People have questioned whether Mo has lost his form, and there is no doubt that he has”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Everyone knows about it, he knows it himself and the manager knows it.

“Klopp is trying to play him through it and is staying loyal to Salah. It’s the way he goes about things and you’ve got to back the manager.

“Some coaches would drop Salah and leave him out to try and provoke a reaction.

“That can be the best thing to do with certain players, or it can affect players even more.

“Maybe Jurgen thought dropping Mo for such a big game like City could have a big impact on him in the coming weeks.

“We’ve just got to wait for him to regain his form.

“If we’re to go on and win the remaining competitions we are in, we need him at his best as he is often the difference.

“It is clear something is up, and only Jurgen and Salah can sort that out.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping the Reds superstar will regain his form soon as the club continue their push for an unprecedented quadruple.