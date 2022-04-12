Manchester City are prepared to take on the full weight of the agent fees required to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The Premier League champions want Haaland and are pushing hard to convince the forward to move to the Etihad.

Real Madrid are also in the race and the striker is believed to be preferring a move to the Bernabeu over the Etihad in the summer.

Manchester City are prepared to trigger his €75m release clause and it has been claimed that the deal would be financially beneficial for Dortmund as well as they would not have to pay any agent feels as part of the agreement.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, the Premier League giants are prepared to bear the full burden of the agent fees that Mino Raiola and the striker’s father would be due.

It has been suggested that Manchester City are ready to foot the entire €30m bill as agent fees, with Dortmund not expected to contribute a penny.

The Premier League giants are also ready to make him the highest-paid player in the English top-flight as well.

Manchester City have prepared a contract worth €30m to entice Haaland to move to the Etihad.

However, the Norwegian is taking his time and is waiting for Real Madrid to make their case for him.