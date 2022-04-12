Manchester United are set to battle Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a free transfer in the summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper will be out of contract at the end of the season and West Brom boss Steve Bruce recently confirmed that he will not be signing a new contract.

The England goalkeeper wants to play in the Premier League next term in order to boost of chances of getting back into the Three Lions squad.

Tottenham have been tracking him for several months and have been the favourites to secure his signature on a free transfer.

But it has been claimed that they are set to face serious competition for his signature from Johnstone’s former club Manchester United.

Dean Henderson is expected to want to leave Old Trafford if he is not assured the number one jersey next season.

The Premier League giants will be in the market for a new understudy for David de Gea and Johnstone has emerged as the target.

He started his career at Manchester United’s academy and was on their books until 2018 when he joined West Brom.

It remains to be seen whether he can resist the temptation of returning to his former club in the summer over joining Tottenham.