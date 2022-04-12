Newcastle United are looking into heading to the United States in pre-season this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Eddie Howe’s men look set for another season of Premier League football and are likely to splash the cash again in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle want to make sure their players are in top shape for the start of the new league season, but a return to Saudi Arabia has been ruled out because it is too hot in July.

Newcastle are now exploring a possible pre-season trip to the United States.

Minnesota is under consideration as a base for a training camp and friendly games this summer.

The Magpies have not finalised any plans however and all options are being assessed as they try to come up with the right pre-season camp.

Howe’s men are likely to head back to Saudi Arabia towards the end of the year.

Newcastle currently sit in 15th spot in the Premier League table, one point above 16th placed Leeds United and ten points clear of the drop zone.