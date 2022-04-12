Jesse Marsch has indicated that the raft of injury issues to Leeds United’s players this season is down to them being over-trained and stressed he and his staff have tried to put in place a training methodology to handle his charges carefully.

The Whites have had to deal with injuries to a clutch of key players throughout this season, which has played a role in them becoming embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Leeds’ stars followed a rigorous training regime under former boss Marcelo Bielsa, which included the infamous “murderball” sessions, and many felt years of intense training might have taken a toll on the physical state of the players, which resulted in their alarming injury record this season.

And new Whites boss Marsch has insisted that his team’s injury issues this season are down to them being over-trained, which led them to being physically, mentally, psychologically and emotionally drained.

The American stressed that he and his backroom staff are trying to implement a training methodology that will help them to handle their over-trained players carefully and transform his charges into healthy, strong individuals.

“The injury issues had lot do with the training methodologies”, Marsch explained on talkSPORT.

“These players were over-trained, right, and that led to them being physically, mentally, psychologically, emotionally in a difficult place to recover from week to week, from game to game.

“So, I have a very specific methodology with the way I work and I had a reputation for running, having high running data in the way that we play but also having healthy, strong players, who can meet the standard of the game that we want.

“So, we have tried to put that into the place to help the players, I think that has helped a lot.”

Marsch is currently having an extended period to work with his players on the training pitch as Leeds will only return to top flight action on 25th April, when they travel to the capital to take on Crystal Palace.