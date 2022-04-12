New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch believes Victor Orta did an intelligent thing in reaching out to him two years ago and feels he is a good fit for the Whites.

Marsch took charge of the club towards the end of February when the club took the painful decision to part ways with Marcelo Bielsa.

The American has managed to improve their position and ten points from their last four league games mean Leeds are now in a good position to survive in the Premier League this season.

He conceded that his first job after coming in was to decrease the stress levels inside the club before applying his style and philosophy to the squad.

The Leeds boss indicated that fitting in his style has not been hard as the players were already operating in a way that fitted his philosophy perfectly and revealed that Orta spoke to him about one day taking charge of Leeds, which was intelligent to do.

Marsch insisted that he has enjoyed his first few weeks at Leeds despite the amount of work that needs to be carried out moving forward.

The American said on talkSPORT: “I could see just watching games from afar and even from talking to the people at the club that the stress levels were incredibly high.

“The first days I just talked about staying calm and that we had 12 games to go, which was almost a third of the season, there is a lot to play for and there are a lot of opportunities for us to do what we need to do to control our destiny.

“And then I just tried day by day to be clear with what I wanted our playing philosophy to look like and what I wanted our mentality to look like.

“The way that the guys had already operated, the way that they believed in each other and fight and run for each other, the fit has been good.

“Victor Orta reached out to be me a couple of years ago and talked about what it would like to be here and that was an intelligent thing.

“And I am thankful for it as well as it has been really fun for me to find a place where I am appreciated and the things I believe in fit in with the ethos of the city, the club and the fans.

“There is still so much to do but it has been a lot of fun in the first few weeks.”

Leeds are currently 16th in the league table and have a nine-point lead over teams in the relegation zone.