Simon Jordan has insisted that the only reason Erling Haaland would choose Manchester City over Real Madrid is the money he would get at the Etihad.

Manchester City are leading the race to sign the Norwegian striker from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants are prepared to pay his €75m release clause and are also ready to make Haaland the highest-paid player in the Premier League if he moves to the Etihad.

Manchester City are also said to be keen to foot the entire bill with regards to agent fees in order to get their hands on the striker.

Real Madrid are also interested but Manchester City are in pole position and Jordan insisted money is the sole reason why Haaland would choose a move to the Etihad over the Bernabeu.

He stressed that the money Manchester City are prepared to splash on the Norwegian is ridiculous but believes that is the reason why he would consider joining them.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “He is going to go where the money takes him.

“He is going to go and get a million pounds a week and Manchester City are going to be disgusting enough to pay it.

“It’s grotesque.

“[Haaland will not go to Real Madrid] because they don’t have the money that Manchester City have and we all know that they don’t have the money.

“We all know Spanish clubs are governed by a different set of rules than English clubs and that’s the lure that Manchester City have.”

Haaland is believed to be waiting for Real Madrid to make an offer as he would prefer to move to the Bernabeu over the Etihad.