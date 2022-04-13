Daizen Maeda has revealed that having the backing of the Celtic faithful gives him the energy to work hard throughout the 90 minutes in a game.

The January signing has been able to establish himself as a key player under Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou in quickfire time, starting Celtic’s last nine Scottish Premiership games in a row, while scoring four goals in the process.

Maeda has earned plaudits for being a hard-worker on the pitch, with the forward having not shied away from helping out in defence in addition to his performing his duties up front.

And the Japan international has revealed that the voracious Celtic fans give him a huge energy boost every time he takes to the pitch, as he always want to put on an entertaining display for them.

Asked how he keeps his energy levels high throughout the 90 minutes, Maeda replied on Twitter in a Q&A session: “I think for the supporters, they give me the energy.

“They come to the stadium, so I want to show an entertaining game for them.

“So, therefore I have all the energy.”

Maeda also revealed that Celtic’s 2-1 win away at arch rivals Rangers earlier this month is his favourite game in Hoops colours so far into his spell.

“The match at Ibrox against Rangers [is my favourite Celtic games so far].

“I played the whole game and was glad I could contribute to the victory.”

Celtic are gearing up to take on Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday at Hampden Park and Hoops fans will be hoping Maeda will have another impressive day on the job.