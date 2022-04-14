Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that he can understand if his club feel dissatisfied with paying Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda’s salary.

Poveda has not played for the Riversiders since November owing to injury and he has been back at Elland Road to undergo his rehabilitation.

Nearing the end of the loan spell, Poveda has made only eight appearances for Rovers this term despite the season-long commitment for the winger.

Mowbray revealed that he has spoken with the Whites and it is yet to be determined if the loanee will play any further part for the Riversiders this term.

“I spoke to Leeds yesterday”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“He’s on the training ground working hard, he hasn’t played any football yet in terms of games, and between Leeds, the boy and ourselves we’ll decide whether he comes and gets involved for the last few weeks of the season with us.”

“We’ll then have to assess how he looks on the grass and whether we think he could help us or not.

“We’re still paying our contribution towards his salary so if he’s fit then he should be back and we’ll try and negotiate that he comes back next week.”

The Rovers boss thinks it must be frustrating for the club to still be paying Poveda’s salary despite him not contributing on the pitch.

“It’s probably frustrating for the football club that we’ve been paying his salary for so long without having the player available”, Mowbray added.

Poveda was in the crowd last weekend at Ewood Park as Rovers drew against Blackpool, and with Mowbray’s side still in the hunt for the playoff places, the winger has the opportunity to yet make an impact for the team if he recovers and is deployed by the boss.