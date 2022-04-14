Fixture: Lyon vs West Ham United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with French outfit Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie this evening.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium last week to leave the race to secure a semi-final spot delicately poised.

With West Ham having slipped to six points off a top four spot, and with fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur boasting a game in hand, winning the Europa League may be the Hammers’ best route into the Champions League.

They lost 2-0 at Brentford in their last outing, while Lyon were held 1-1 away by Strasbourg.

Alphonse Areola slots into goal for West Ham this evening, while in defence boss David Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson as full-backs, with Issa Diop and Craig Dawson in the centre.

West Ham have Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in midfield, while further up the pitch Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed, including Mark Noble and Said Benrahma.

West Ham United Team vs Lyon

Areola, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Randolph, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Alese, Chesters, Perkins