Leeds United starlet Sam Greenwood has insisted that Whites hitman Patrick Bamford’s movement on the pitch is top level and stressed he is always trying to learn from him.

Greenwood is among the most highly rated prospects in the Leeds youth system and he has been a regular part of the first team set-up under new boss Jesse Marsch.

Marsch has handed the young striker game time in two Premier League games so far this season as Leeds have had to deal with the absence of first choice hitman Bamford for the majority of the campaign, owing to niggling injury issues.

However, Greenwood has revealed that Bamford is one player that he always looks up to and learns from as he strives to take his own game up a notch.

The 20-year-old added that Bamford’s movement on the pitch is second to none, a quality he admires as a fellow striker and wants to keep improving in his own game.

Asked what Bamford has been like to him, Greenwood said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Yes, he has been great.

“Obviously, I look up to people like him every day in training.

“I am always trying to study off people like him.

“His movement, I think it is like second to none.

“It is one of the best I have seen.

“So yes, people like him I am always looking up to and learning every day in training.

“So, he is a great guy and I look up to him.

“Such a nice guy as well.”

Bamford’s chances of taking to the pitch for Leeds in the current campaign are slim, while Greenwood will be determined to make the best of more first team opportunities that could come his way.