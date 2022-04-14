Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt has revealed that he and his team-mates want the games to come thick and fast given the kind of form they have been in.

The 19-year-old watched as his team beat fellow strugglers Watford 3-0 last Saturday to boost their chances of staying in the Premier League for another season.

Their cause was further boosted by Burnley’s 2-0 loss against Norwich City a day later.

The going now gets difficult for Jesse Marsch’s side, who have three tough matches against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, following a fixture against Crystal Palace.

Gelhardt though is not shying away from the challenge and insists that he and his team-mates are in the kind of form that they want the games to keep coming thick and fast.

“We just want the games to come thick and fast because we are in that run of form”, Gelhardt told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“But I think we will take all the momentum from that game into Palace and hopefully get points there.

“Then we have got a few tough games but I think we all think that we can get a few points.”

Leeds now lead 18th-placed Burnley by nine points with six games to play between now and the end of the season.