Paul Clement has admitted that the improvements Everton have made in their game at handling set-piece scenarios have plateaued off a bit, but stressed he will address it soon as it can be a real strength for them.

During a season in which they have seen many of their key players missing huge chunks of the season through injury, including hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, goals have come at a premium as Everton remain locked in a relegation dogfight.

New Toffees boss Lampard has trusted vastly experienced first team coach Clement with improving Everton’s game from dead ball situations, something which they have been working on hard on the training pitch.

And Clement has admitted that even though the Everton players did make some quick improvements in their handling of set-plays following the arrival of the new coaching staff, it has dipped a bit in recent outings.

Clement stressed that set-pieces are one area that he will be addressing in the coming days as he believes set-plays can be a real strength for the team, especially given the type of quality players they have.

“We did get some pretty quick improvements [on set-pieces]”, Clement told Everton TV.

“That has probably plateaued off or dipped very slightly, which I am going to address with the players in the coming days and games because I think it can be a real strength of ours, because I recognise in us that we have got players that have got good delivery.

“Unfortunately, Andros [Townsend] is now injured, but in Anthony [Gordon] and Demarai [Gray] and Donnie [van de Beek], we have got all players that can hit a good ball into dangerous areas and we have got some powerful lads in the box as well.

“Not having Yerry [Mina] has been a bit of a blow, but Ben [Godfrey] is back now.

“We have seen Mason [Holgate] score, we have seen Michael Keane score, so we have got to try and build on that.

“I think every opportunity that we get from a set-play is a chance for us to create good goal scoring chance with those players.”

Everton will only return to Premier League action on 20th April against Leicester City and Clement will be looking to make the most of the current extended break to raise the level of his players