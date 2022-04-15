Simon Jordan has claimed that Burnley gave up on Premier League survival when they allowed Chris Wood to move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

With eight games left in the season, Burnley have decided to sack their long-serving manager Sean Dyche in the hopes of giving themselves a chance to avoid in the Premier League this season.

Their decision to sack Dyche is being roundly criticised, with many suggesting that he was the best bet in their hopes of survival, but Jordan stressed that the club accepted relegation when Wood left them for Newcastle in January.

The forward left Newcastle due to a speculated release clause, which was triggered by the Magpies, but the former Crystal Palace owner claimed that the whole transaction took place through Burnley’s tacit approval.

He believes the deal made financial sense for the Clarets but conceded that the decision to sack Dyche at this stage of the season is a baffling decision.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I think they have already accepted relegation by selling Chris Wood.

“I think they planned for it, I think they realised selling Chris Wood would get them £25m upfront from Newcastle and ultimately they took it.

“They did a staged deal I suspect on the guy they brought in and they got some cash flow out of it.

“All of this is supposition and we will see in time, but Dyche was the glue and the adhesive, he was a thing that held Burnley in the Premier League with a group of players who are a bit ragtag and bobtail.

“And he kept them there and to take him out now makes no sense.”

Burnley also parted ways with several of Dyche’s backroom team and captain Ben Mee will take charge of training ahead of the West Ham game on Sunday.