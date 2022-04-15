Sam Allardyce is likely to demand a big survival bonus and a guaranteed new contract to become the new Burnley boss, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Burnley sacked their long-serving manager Sean Dyche and his backroom staff on Friday morning, in a decision that has shocked many.

The club are now looking to bring in a new manager with just eight games left in the season and are hoping to survive in the Premier League.

Burnley are claimed to be pushing to tempt Allardyce back into management and want him to take reins of the club.

The former England boss is known for being a firefighter, despite failing to help West Brom to survive in the Premier League last season.

However, there are uncertainties over whether he would be willing to answer Burnley’s desperate call.

He is believed to be unsure about heading back into management after his bruising experience at West Brom.

Allardyce would be expected to demand a big survival bonus and a guaranteed new contract next season if Burnley survive this season.

Burnley could take that gamble on him, but for the moment Allardyce is yet to give any indication that he is open to taking charge of the Clarets.