Erik ten Hag has discussed signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during talks with Manchester United, according to ESPN.

Manchester United have agreed in principle to appoint Ten Hag as their new manager before the end of the season.

No announcement is expected before Sunday’s Dutch Cup final, but everything could be done and dusted and announced before the end of April.

The Dutchman has had discussions over recruitment and the kind of players he wants to add to the Manchester United squad during talks with the club.

And it has been claimed that Ten Hag wants to take Monaco midfielder Tchouameni to Old Trafford this summer.

The 22-year-old is expected to move on from Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him, with Chelsea also keen.

But Manchester United are likely have an upper hand over their Premier League rivals due to the uncertainty surrounding the west London club’s ownership.

Tchouameni would prefer a move away from France and he is one of the names Manchester United have been tracking.

His versatility as a midfielder is something Ten Hag admires and he wants Manchester United to get him.

Monaco are likely to ask for a fee of around €60m to €70m before agreeing to sell him in the summer.