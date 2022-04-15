Jaap Stam has insisted that Newcastle United target Sven Botman will become one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

Botman was hotly pursued by the Magpies in the January transfer window and the club claimed he was willing to make the move; he is again on their shortlist for the summer.

However, it is AC Milan who have pulled ahead in the race for the centre-back, with Botman claimed to be near a move to the Serie A club.

Stam believes that the club who end up signing the Lille star will be set for the future as Botman will transform into one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

The former AC Milan defender thinks Botman would compliment Fikayo Tomori in the backline of the Italian club and they would form a good partnership.

Speaking to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Stam said: “Whoever takes Sven is set for years, he will become one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

“With Tomori he’ll be a perfect match.”

Botman played an integral part as Lille went on to win the French top flight title last term and this season he has made 21 appearances in the league, whilst struggling with injury.