Jesse Marsch has hailed Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier as a massive talent and stressed he has the right mentality and work ethic to push on with his development.

Meslier has not had to look back since former boss Marcelo Bielsa handed him his senior Leeds debut while they were battling it out in the Championship as he has established himself as the clear number 1 at the club.

The Frenchman is just 22 years old, and many believe he has a lot of room to improvement, although he has not had the best of times between the sticks this season, with Leeds’ leaky defence conceding 68 goals so far this term, the most in the top flight.

New Leeds boss Marsh sees Meslier as a young goalkeeper that has been blessed with massive talent and feels he is right up there with all other good shot-stoppers he has seen of similar age.

Marsch added that Meslier has the right mentality and is eager to work hard on the training pitch as he is determined to take his game to the next level.

“First of all, Illan’s talent is massive”, Marsch was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.

“He is a young goalkeeper that is as good as any young goalkeeper I have ever seen.

“That’s really exciting.

“Then he has a really good mentality, he wants to work, he wants to learn and he wants to improve.”

Meslier’s development at Leeds is overseen by goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad, who is also working hard alongside deputy custodian Kristoffer Klaesson.