Lyon coach Peter Bosz has admitted that West Ham United showed their maturity by controlling the game after scoring first on Thursday night.

West Ham dominated Lyon on their way to a 3-0 win at the Groupama Stadium and have reached the semi-final of the Europa League.

Lyon managed a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium in the first leg, but were outplayed and outthought by an energetic West Ham side on Thursday night.

The French club had a couple of chances, but Bosz conceded that they were not going to get ten chances in such games and needed to make more of their opportunities.

He admitted that West Ham managed the game well and showed the maturity of the team by controlling the game once Craig Dawson gave them a lead at the Groupama Stadium.

Bosz was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “At this level, you don’t get ten chances and you need to score one from three.

“We had the misfortune of hitting the post.

“West Ham needed a corner, they scored and afterwards it was tough.

“They are a very good team with mature players who then manage the game very well.”

West Ham will take on Barcelona-slayers Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals of the Europa League.