Thomas Tuchel has insisted that Chelsea are playing to win in the FA Cup semi-final and were right to reject Crystal Palace’s request to field Conor Gallagher.

The midfielder joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea last summer and has had an excellent season thus far, which also led to him making his England debut as well.

Gallagher is barred from playing against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend as he cannot represent Crystal Palace against his parent club.

The Eagles put forward a request to Chelsea to play the midfielder, but the Blues were quick to reject it and he will not play any part this weekend.

Tuchel is aware of Gallagher’s frustration and conceded that the midfielder would have liked to play in the game given its importance and the occasion.

However, he stressed that Chelsea looked after their interests and are in the business of winning games despite how disappointed the midfielder might be feeling.

The German said in a press conference: “I had the chance to speak to Connor and I could see his frustration.

“We met some weeks ago, after the international break, we ran into each other by coincidence and we had a chat and I apologise because I know how competitive he is.

“It’s the way it is.

“We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan.

“I can understand the disappointment of Conor.”

Crystal Palace will have to find a way to get the better of Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final without one of their best players in Gallagher.