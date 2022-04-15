John Giles has blasted Jesse Marsch for claiming that the Leeds United players were over-trained when he took charge of them, and stressed he sees the new Whites boss’ comments as an attack on Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds’ second season back in the Premier League has proved to be extra challenging given that they are currently locked in a relegation scrap, with a raft of injuries to key players having played a role in their struggles.

New Whites boss Marsch made the headlines earlier this week when he insisted that his team’s injury woes this season are down to them being over-trained, which resulted in them being physically and mentally drained when he inherited them at Elland Road, having succeeded Bielsa in the manager’s chair.

Leeds legend Giles has slammed Marsch for his comments suggesting his charges were over-trained, labelling them outrageous and unfair, and stressed he found it an attack on Bielsa.

Giles added that Bielsa used the same training methods to guide Leeds back into the Premier League from the Championship and then have a great first season in the top flight, during which there was no similar spell when they had to deal with as many injuries as this season.

Asked whether he thinks there is any truth in Marsch saying Leeds players were over-trained, Giles said on Off The Ball: “I do not think so.

“First of all, I found it an attack on Bielsa from him, I think it is outrageous and unfair and what he is saying about the training methods leading to the injuries which got them into trouble.

“The thing is with Bielsa, he has been doing, for the last three or four years, what he did this season.

“During those three or four years, he took Leeds from nowhere, from the second division or from the league [the Championship], got promotion and in his first year there, I think he finished seventh, eighth or ninth in the league [Premier League]; doing what he did.

“That is what got him to that position.

“Now Marsch is coming in saying because of that is what he did, would lead to the injuries this year.

“What about the previous two years when he took them from what was the second division and ended up having a great season in the Premiership?”

“That is what he was doing.”

Marsch has made it clear that he and his new coaching staff are trying to implement a new training methodology at Elland Road to ensure that his players remain fit and strong.