Fixture: Southampton vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Arsenal have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton outfit in an away Premier League game.

The Gunners are chasing a top four spot in the league this season and are aware that with just eight games left to play there is little room for slip-ups.

They take on a Southampton side in the midst of a spell of poor form, with five defeats in their last six games in all competitions, including a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Chelsea.

Arsenal however also head into the game on a losing run, having been beaten by both Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Mikel Arteta has Aaron Ramsdale in goal today, while at the back he selects a four of Cedric, Ben White, Gabriel and Nuno Tavares.

In midfield, Arsenal field Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka, while Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah support Gabriel Martinelli.

If Arteta needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal Team vs Southampton

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Substitutes: Leno, Holding Ogungbo, Swanson, Elneny, Azeez, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Hutchinson