Aston Villa starlet Cameron Archer has insisted that he will return to Villa Park a different player than when he left after completing his loan spell at Preston North End.

After leaving on loan in the previous window, Archer has continued his prolific form at Deepdale, having come from scoring 13 goals combined for the Aston Villa senior team and the Under-23s in the same number of appearances this season.

At Deepdale, he has seven strikes in 16 appearances, scoring the only goal of the game on three occasions.

Archer revealed that his boss at the Lilywhites, Ryan Lowe, being a striker helps him as he imparts his wisdom.

Speaking to VillaTV, Archer said: “I had a chat with the gaffer before I came here, and as a former striker, he tries to teach me, coach me and bring the best out of me.

“I can only thank him and be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity.”

Archer thinks the relentless schedule of the Championship will make him a better player, he has not missed a game since going to Preston, and as he returns to Aston Villa after the loan spell he will come with significant change in his game.

“Playing every week has helped me a lot; I feel like I’m learning”, Archer added.

“The Championship’s relentless with games coming thick and fast.

“I’m becoming a new player to who I was at Villa.”

Archer already has four goals for the Aston Villa first team, in six appearances, and he will be looking to add on to them when he comes back from Deepdale.