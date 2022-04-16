Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:30 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to again lock horns with rivals Manchester City, in an FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League last weekend as the title battle continued, and now Liverpool will be looking to knock Manchester City out of the FA Cup.

Liverpool have already won the EFL Cup this season and are chasing an incredible quadruple of trophies.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool this afternoon, while at the back the Reds have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the centre.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Fabinho, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara, while Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has options on the bench if he wants to make changes to his team at any point, including Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Mane, Diaz, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip