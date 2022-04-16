John Aldridge believes that Liverpool are the only team that can stop Manchester City winning the Champions League as he does not think Real Madrid can knock out the Citizens.

Liverpool kept their bid for an historic quadruple of trophies alive on Saturday afternoon when they knocked Manchester City out of the FA Cup semi-final with a 3-2 win at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain within a single point of Manchester City in the Premier League and, just like the Citizens, are also in the semi-final of the Champions League.

Aldridge has full respect for the quality of the Manchester City side and expects them to see off Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The former striker believes that Liverpool are the only side capable of stopping Manchester City from winning their first Champions League, something which is a major target for Pep Guardiola’s men.

“The squad they have got is amazing. For us to get where we have is quite remarkable”, Aldridge said after the game on LFC TV.

“We’re probably going to have to do the same if we want to win the Champions League because I don’t think Real Madrid can stop them.

“But in the final we can, if we get there that is.”

The ex-Reds hitman also hailed Klopp for matching Manchester City while operating in a different financial reality to the Citizens.

“For Jurgen to do what he’s done, under the restraints that we have, to go and get the players, when you can’t just have a free purse and a free go at it, is unbelievable.”

Real Madrid put Chelsea out in the quarter-final of the Champions League and sit top of La Liga, on course to win the Spanish title.

It remains to be seen if they can also knock Manchester City out or will be eliminated by the English champions.