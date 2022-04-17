Bruno Guimaraes has revealed he wants to become a legend at Newcastle United after he helped the Magpies to beat Leicester City 2-1.

Newcastle headed into the Premier League game on Sunday looking to record back to back wins following victory over Wolves and they got the result on home turf.

Guimaraes grabbed both his side’s goals to lead a Magpies’ comeback after they had fallen behind to an Ademola Lookman goal in the 19th minute.

Newcastle are now looking to enjoy a strong end to the season to put down a marker for next term and in Guimaraes they have a man who wants to write his name into the St James’ Park history books.

“What a feeling, what a game, the group deserved it”, Guimaraes told Sky Sports post match.

“To score two goals was brilliant.

“It was always my dream to play in the Premier League and I’m so happy for today.

“I want to be a legend here”, he added.

Newcastle have now moved on to 37 points in the Premier League with the win and are just three points off the top ten, although their goal difference means they are likely to have to make up a four-point deficit to end the campaign in the top half of the table.