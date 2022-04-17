Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup this afternoon.

The Gers are in the last four of the Europa League, but with the odds against them winning the competition, will badly want to knock Celtic out of the Scottish Cup to reach the final.

Van Bronckhorst has though seen his side come out on the wrong end of recent meetings with Celtic and the Dutchman will be hoping to change the Gers’ fortunes.

Knocking Celtic out would also end their treble hopes, while boosting Rangers’ chances of lifting the cup.

Van Bronckhorst is without Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos.

He picks Jon McLaughlin in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. Central defence sees Connor Goldson pair up with Calvin Bassey.

In midfield, Rangers have John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo, while Aaron Ramsey and Ryan Kent support Kemar Roofe.

If the Gers need to make changes then there are options on the bench, including Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Aribo, Ramsey, Kent, Roofe

Substitutes: McGregor, Balogun, King, Davis, Kamara, Sands, Wright, Arfield, Lowry, Amad, Sakala