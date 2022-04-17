Leeds United Under-23s head coach Andrew Taylor has admitted that his side will have a tough test on their hands when they take on Manchester City next week.

The youth Whites side lost against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last outing and missed the chance to go seven points clear of Chelsea in 13th, who were defeated too.

Up next for Taylor’s side are the Citizens, reigning champions as well as table-toppers, but they have only won once in their last their last four games.

Taylor is looking ahead to playing at Elland Road after travelling to Brighton for the game against the Seagulls.

The Under-23s boss is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead for his team as they take on the might of the Citizens, but he is confident that his side will be working hard to get in the best shape for the game.

“Next week’s great, back at Elland Road, big crowd going to be there”, Taylor was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We know Man City are a very good team.

“We’ll need to be at our best to get a result and we’ll be working hard this week to make sure we are.”

The Whites bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Chelsea last month to defeat Crystal Palace and Taylor will be hoping his side are able to repeat the trick against the Citizens.